Ware posted 25 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one assist, three blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 loss to the Pacers.

Ware had the best game of his young career -- and by a sizable margin -- Thursday by scoring 25 points due to an excellent shooting display. Ware struggled to crack the rotation in the first weeks of the season but has logged double-digit minutes in each of his last seven games, averaging 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game off the bench in that span. He should continue to see minutes off the bench going forward, especially based on the fact he's coming off the bench.