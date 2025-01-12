Herro had 32 points (11-22 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 win over the Trail Blazers.

Herro recorded a game-high mark in points while sinking five-plus triples for the 10th time this season. The sixth-year pro has emerged as the clear top option for the Heat this season, and he delivered a stellar performance following a four-game stretch in which he shot only 38.2 percent from the field. In seven outings during January, Herro has averaged 22.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 43.5 percent from the field in 35.6 minutes per contest.