Martin logged 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 overtime win over the Pistons.

Martin was extremely efficient as a scoring weapon despite coming off the bench, and he finished as the Hornets' third-best offensive threat behind the star duo of Brandon Miller (38 points) and LaMelo Ball (35 points). Martin should continue playing off the bench for the foreseeable future, but the lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis certainly hurts his upside. This was Martin's first game with double-digit points since Nov. 8, when he also scored 15 points in a win over the Pacers.