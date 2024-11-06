Ball (ankle) is dealing with general soreness in his right ankle and is a game-time decision for Wednesday's game versus Detroit, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball battling soreness his surgically repaired right angle isn't ideal, but he appears to only be dealing with minor wear and tear. Coach Charles Lee noted that Charlotte playing three games in four nights to start November took a toll on Ball, although there is still a chance that he suits up. Cody Martin (illness) is probable to play while Tre Mann's usage could skyrocket if Ball is unavailable.