Bridges logged 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Wizards.

Bridges delivered an impressive performance in this loss, ending as the Hornets' second-best scorer but also putting up excellent numbers in peripheral categories. Bridges notched his first double-double of the season in this loss, and he also scored at least 20 points for the third time over his last five appearances. During that stretch, Bridges is averaging 20.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.