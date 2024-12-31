Bridges recorded 31 points (13-32 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 115-108 overtime loss to the Bulls.

The 26-year-old stuffed the stat sheet Monday, during which he was given the green light offensively with LaMelo Ball (ankle/wrist) and Brandon Miller (ankle) sidelined. Bridges was inefficient from beyond the arc while serving as the top option, though he nailed the game-tying three-pointer that sent the game into overtime, albeit in a losing effort. The sixth-year forward has now logged three double-doubles through 19 regular-season appearances, and he has also racked up seven games with 20-plus points thus far.