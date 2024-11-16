Bridges tallied 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Saturday's 115-114 win over Milwaukee.

Bridges returned Saturday from a three-game absence due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Though he played just 27 minutes, he managed to finish with the second-most points on the Hornets behind LaMelo Ball (26). Given his recent return, it's unclear whether Bridges will be available for the second leg of a back-to-back Sunday against the undefeated Cavaliers.