Bridges ended Thursday's 123-114 loss to the Wizards with 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Bridges played in this third straight game Thursday after missing an extended period due to a knee injury. The 26-year-old forward has had his playing time increase in each of his last three outings, indicating that he is working his way back toward a full workload. While Bridges is unlikely to match his season average of 37.4 minutes per contest from 2023-24, fantasy managers can expect him to play at least 30 minutes a night moving forward.