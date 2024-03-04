Richards (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Richards missed Sunday's loss to Toronto, which resulted in Grant Williams filling the void at center on his way to 40 minutes. If Richards is again forced to the sidelines, Williams should continue to get all the run he can handle as a small-ball five.
