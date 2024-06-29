Cain will become an unrestricted free agent after the Heat declined to extend him a $2.09 million qualifying offer Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat extended qualifying offers for fellow two-way players Alondes Williams and Cole Swider but elected not to do the same for Cain, who recently wrapped up his second season on a two-way deal. The 25-year-old forward logged just 44 appearances over the last two seasons with Miami, but he was a standout performer for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2023-24, averaging 23.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.1 blocks in 39.1 minutes over 15 appearances. If the Heat don't elect to re-sign Cain, he shouldn't have much trouble finding an opportunity elsewhere on a two-way deal or a non-guaranteed contract.