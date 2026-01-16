Bailey finished with 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 144-122 loss to Dallas.

Bailey's rookie campaign has ebbed and flowed, but the signs of a potential high-end player on both sides of the ball were in display against Dallas. Bailey's 15 points were the most he's scored in the month of January. It was the second time in his career where he ended with at least two blocks and steals each. He'll have a chance to out another good game together in a rematch against Dallas on Saturday.