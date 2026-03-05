Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Contributes off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collier provided 18 points (5-10 FG, 8-8 FT), five assists, one block and three steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 106-102 loss to Philadelphia.
Collier gave the Jazz the spark off the bench that they needed during Wednesday's close loss, with the second-year pro leading the team with five dimes while finishing as Utah's second-leading scorer behind Keyonte George (30 points). Collier has taken on a larger role as the season has progressed, and since Feb. 1 he has averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 32.0 minutes per game in 13 outings (nine starts).
More News
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Reverting to bench role•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Continues to produce in first unit•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Nets 24 points with six stocks•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Productive in Thursday's start•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Records another double-double•
-
Jazz's Isaiah Collier: Entering starting five Monday•