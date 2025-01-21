Collier recorded 20 points (7-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

Collier posted his second double-double of the campaign and is really starting to make some noise for the Jazz as the team deals with so many key injuries. Over his last four outings, Collier has produced averages of 15.5 points, 9.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers on 42.6 percent shooting from the field. If the Jazz are sellers at the deadline, workloads like these could become the norm for the rookie.