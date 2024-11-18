Collins recorded 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Clippers.

Collins has been playing well since being promoted to the starting lineup due to the absence of Walker Kessler (hip), and fantasy managers should be enjoying his uptick in fantasy value with his new role. Collins is averaging 21.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game as a starter, and he figures to remain in the first unit until Kessler is ready to return.