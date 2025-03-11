Collins provided 28 points (12-30 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 114-108 loss to Boston.

The Jazz turned out to be more competitive than expected in this tight loss to Boston, and Collins had a strong showing as a scoring weapon even if he needed 30 shots to score 28 points. The veteran forward, who was returning to the lineup following a five-game absence due to a back injury, should be one of Utah's go-to players on offense going forward, although given the Jazz's recent resting patterns, it's unclear if he'll be available on a regular basis. It wouldn't be surprising if he sits Wednesday's game against Memphis due to injury management.