Collins amassed three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Friday's 105-102 loss to the Raptors.

Collins struggled to make an offensive impact, attempting just four shots and failing to reach double figures for the second time over his last four appearances. His 20-minute workload was also concerning, especially considering that Paul Reed played 28 minutes off the bench. Collins has traditionally provided value through efficient scoring and rebounding, but his limited involvement Friday offered little for fantasy managers. With Detroit increasingly utilizing smaller lineups and Reed continuing to earn opportunities, Collins' playing time is worth monitoring, particularly if his offensive production doesn't improve. He's averaging 11.6 points per game in November.