Collins closed Sunday's 121-116 loss to the Lakers with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

Collins struggled to make an impact offensively despite logging 32 minutes, attempting just seven shots while Detroit's reserves carried much of the scoring load. He salvaged some fantasy value with three combined steals and blocks, but his four rebounds were disappointing given Jalen Duren's absence. Collins' playing time remains encouraging, though his limited offensive involvement capped his production Sunday.