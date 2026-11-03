Collins racked up four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 19 minutes during Monday's 124-91 win over the Hornets.

Collins scored no more than four points for the fourth straight game, continuing his rough start to the season. Despite seemingly landing in a favorable position this season, Collins has been largely underwhelming. In seven games, he has barely been a top 200 player, averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers. At this stage, parting ways with him in standard formats is certainly a viable option.