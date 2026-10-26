Collins registered 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes in Sunday's 106-93 win over the 76ers.

Collins followed his 23-point performance against Miami with his first double-double of the season, taking advantage of the absence of Jalen Duren (thigh) to play an expanded frontcourt role. Collins should remain productive, although his rebounding opportunities and minutes could decrease once Duren returns. That said, he seems entrenched as the starting power forward and has done a good job of filling the void left by Tobias Harris (calf), who departed in the offseason to join the Spurs.