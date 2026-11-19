Collins registered 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 win over the Pelicans.

With Cade Cunningham (knee) unavailable, Collins saw some more shots falling his way, and he finished as Detroit's leading scorer in the win. This was just the third time this season Collins cracked the 20-point plateau, and he also dished out a couple of dimes after failing to do so in his previous three outings. Collins is providing late-round value on the year with averages of 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 three-pointers per game.