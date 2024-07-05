Kinsey agreed to a two-way contract with the Jazz on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Kinsey spent the 2023-24 campaign with the G League's Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game over 50 total appearances. He'll rejoin the organization on a deal that allows him to move between the G League and parent club easily, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most of his time in the G League during the 2024-25 season.