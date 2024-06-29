The Magic declined Ingles' $11 million team option on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ingles will be entering his eleventh season this year, and the veteran has bounced around while playing for three different teams in three years. The Magic are expected to negotiate a new deal with the 36-year-old in free agency, but he is now able to go anywhere he chooses without restriction. Ingles averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 steals across 68 regular-season games last season.