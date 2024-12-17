Monk amassed 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 130-129 loss to the Nuggets.

Monk has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five starts, but he's been making a difference in most fantasy formats due to his contributions in other categories. He's showing he's not just a one-dimensional scorer, posting a season-high mark in blocks and dishing out double-digit dimes just for the second time in 2024-25. Monk has experienced an uptick in his fantasy value, and the numbers back him up. He's averaging 18.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and a combined 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in seven starts this season.