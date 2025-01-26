Monk dropped 31 points (12-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 143-120 loss to the Knicks.

Since being promoted to the starting lineup in December, Monk has impressed to the tune of 19.5 points and 6.8 assists per game, and although his efficiency (43.8 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from deep) has taken a slight hit, he's more than making up for it in volume. He's been great as a playmaker of late as well, dishing eight or more assists in six of his last nine games. He'll look to stay hot Monday against the Nets.