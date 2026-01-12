Monk closed Sunday's 111-98 win over the Rockets with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 26 minutes.

With Dennis Schroder (suspension) sidelined, Monk took on a larger role in the offense, recording 26 minutes during the victory. Russell Westbrook's resurgence and the addition of Schroder have torpedoed any fantasy value Monk had previously, and his outlier performance won't change that. He would need a trade or a string of Sacramento injuries to make a significant difference.