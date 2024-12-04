Monk ended with 17 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 victory over the Rockets.

The Kings once again opted to start Monk over Keon Eliis, who has struggled to stay consistent. Monk has responded with two excellent games, and although Kevin Huerter is back in action, Monk will play a key role as Huerter's health improves. Monk has been the first man off the bench for the Kings frequently over his three-year tenure with the team, and he's invaluable as an offensive spark. Odds are that he'll return to that role eventually, but he is currently strutting his stuff as a starter.