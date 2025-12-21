Monk did not appear in Saturday's 98-93 loss to Portland.

Monk has now been out of the Kings' rotation in back-to-back games. Head coach Doug Christie shed some light on the reasoning for Monk's inactivity postgame, saying that it's "not necessarily permanent" and that the priority is that the group on the floor "plays extremely hard." Monk had been averaging 24 minutes per game this season before being moved out of the rotation. Nique Clifford, Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder have handled most of the reserve guard minutes with Monk inactive.