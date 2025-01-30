Monk racked up a team-high 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 117-104 loss to the 76ers.

Monk led the Kings in scoring with 21 points Wednesday, and it was his 17th game of the season with at least 20 points. Eight of those showings have come in the last 11 contests, where the veteran guard has averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 three-pointers. Monk has already established himself as a starter for Sacramento after beginning the season in a reserve role, but his role could grow even more if the team ultimately decides to trade away De'Aaron Fox prior to the Feb. 6 deadline.