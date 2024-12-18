Lyles (calf) logged a full practice Wednesday and there's optimism that he might be available for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Lyles has been trending in the right direction toward being available over the last few days, and a full practice Wednesday suggests the forward could be ready to go Thursday, assuming he doesn't have any setbacks. His return comes right at a time when Keegan Murray (undisclosed) and Domantas Sabonis (undisclosed) could be in line to miss Thursday's contest, meaning Lyles could, at the very least, add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt.