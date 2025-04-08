Lyles registered seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 38 minutes during Monday's 127-117 win over the Pistons.

With Keegan Murray (back) out for a second straight contest, Lyles saw another massive workload for the Kings. However, he hasn't been very productive, posting averages of 7.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 39.0 minutes over his last two outings. With three games remaining this season, Lyles is only on the radar in deeper fantasy formats.