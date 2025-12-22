Anunoby ended Sunday's 132-125 win over the Heat with 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes.

This was another solid all-around performance from Anunoby as New York's two-way engine. Through 19 games, Anunoby is on pace for fifth-round value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis with averages of 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers.