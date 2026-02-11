default-cbs-image
Anunoby (toe) will miss Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Anunoby will be sidelined for a fourth straight game Wednesday. He'll get some time to rest up during the All-Star break with a possible return Feb. 19 against the Pistons. Landry Shamet should draw another start in Anunoby's absence.

