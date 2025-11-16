Anunoby is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks after sustaining a left hamstring strain in Friday's 140-132 win over the Heat, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Given that the two-week timeline merely marks a re-evaluation date, Anunoby's eventual return from the hamstring injury could very well end up being extended into December. For however long Anunoby is sidelined, the Knicks will likely turn to Landry Shamet, Josh Hart and Jordan Clarkson to take on extra minutes. Over 12 appearances thus far, Anunoby has averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, 2.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 31.1 minutes per game.