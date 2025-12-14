Anunoby ended with 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 40 minutes during Saturday's 132-120 victory over the Magic.

Anunoby made his fourth appearance following a nine-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, delivering his best game since the extended absence. The 28-year-old forward logged a season-high 40 minutes and finished as New York's third-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (40) and Karl-Anthony Towns (29). Anunoby also tied the team-high mark in steals and has recorded multiple swipes in three consecutive contests. He has scored 20-plus points in two of those three outings.