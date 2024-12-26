Reaves ended with 26 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 victory over the Warriors.

It was the first triple-double of the season for Reaves, and the 12th of his career. The boards and dimes were both season highs for the fourth-year guard, and he's been performing at a high level since returning from a five-game absence to begin December due to a pelvic contusion. Over his last six contests, Reaves is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.2 steals.