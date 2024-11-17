Knecht finished with 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's 104-99 win over the Pelicans.

Knecht continues to impress with his play and made the most of the third start of his career, taking advantage of the absences of both Rui Hachimura (ankle) and Cam Reddish (leg). The 27-point output was a career-best mark for the rookie, who also set new personal bests in field goals made while tying his mark for more threes in a single game. Knecht's place in the lineup will depend on Hachimura's return, but the rookie is doing everything in his power to continue seeing a sizable role in the rotation.