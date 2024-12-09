Russell produced 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 win over the Trail Blazers.

Russell stepped up in the absence of LeBron James (foot) and Austin Reaves (pelvis), setting new top marks on the season in points and assists. He's put together a few strong performances to kick off December while his team works to get healthy, reaching the 20-point threshold in two of four games, but his production has been shaky at times over the last month.