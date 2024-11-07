Russell amassed 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 131-114 loss to Memphis.

The Lakers needed Russell to step his game up with Anthony Davis (ankle) sidelined Wednesday. Instead, the floor general delivered another woeful shooting performance and once again had major issues from beyond the arc. The numbers look good on the surface, as Russell has scored in double digits in six games in a row, but the efficiency has been subpar. He's shooting 37.5 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from deep in his eight contests so far.