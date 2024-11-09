Russell finished Friday's 116-106 victory over Philadelphia with 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes off the bench.

The 28-year-old guard found himself on the second unit Friday in favor of Cam Reddish but didn't sulk about it, as Russell drained multiple threes for the fourth straight game and scored in double digits for the seventh straight. It's not clear whether the shift to the bench is a temporary one for Russell, but the Lakers' reserves could use a reliable threat -- only the Knicks' bench brigade has scored fewer points per game to begin the season.