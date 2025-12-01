Doncic recorded 34 points (9-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 win over the Pelicans.

Doncic got off to a blazing start Sunday, logging 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block in the first quarter alone. Although his production slowed dramatically, he was still about to produce an impressive line and a near triple-double. Donic has now logged double-doubles in five straight games, two of those being point-rebound double-doubles.