Smart ended Thursday's 119-115 victory over the 76ers with seven points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes.

Luka Doncic left Thursday's game early with hamstring soreness, putting Smart in a larger role at point guard for the Lakers. Doncic is set to receive further imaging, and If he misses upcoming contests, Smart could see increased minutes and responsibilities, boosting his involvement in the offense.