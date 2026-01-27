Smart registered 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 129-118 victory over the Bulls.

With Austin Reaves (calf) nearing a return to the lineup, Smart is in danger of losing his starting job at shooting guard. The veteran guard has averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 29.6 minutes per tilt in his last eight games, and Smart should still maintain a consistent role if he eventually winds up back on the bench.