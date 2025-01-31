Hachimura provided 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 134-96 victory over the Wizards.

Hachimura entered Thursday's contest dealing with calf discomfort but stepped up offensively by connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and finishing as one of three Lakers with 20 or more points in a blowout win. Hachimura posted his third game of the season with four or more threes made, now having tallied 20 or more points in five outings this year.