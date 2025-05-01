Hachimura had 23 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 103-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Lakers opted for a small-ball lineup against the Timberwolves, requiring more interior aggression from Hachimura. He was successful in bringing out the frontcourt to defend him, and he blitzed the opposition with five three-pointers. With LeBron James' future in doubt, the Lakers are expected to hang on to Hachimura and his diverse skill set.