Hachimura contributed 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 loss to the Spurs.

Hachimura delivered an efficient scoring performance while recording seven rebounds for the fifth time this season. Hachimura's role as one of the Clippers' go-to scorers gives him mid-tier upside, but his lack of consistency limits him. He's failed to reach the 15-point mark in four of his eight November appearances despite averaging 11.8 shots per game in that span.