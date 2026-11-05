Hachimura finished Wednesday's 117-116 overtime loss to Miami with 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes.

Hachimura returned from a one-game absence due to a left quadriceps contusion and showed no signs of limitations, logging 37 minutes. His shot wasn't falling, but he was one rebound shy of a double-double and matched Garland for the team lead in assists. Hachimura's expanded role in his first season with the Clippers keeps him on the standard-league radar.