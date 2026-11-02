Hachimura (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.

The 28-year-old forward will miss the second leg of this back-to-back set due to a left quadriceps contusion, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Heat. With Hachimura and Derrick Jones both sidelined, Kobe Sanders, Baba Miller and Gradey Dick are all candidates for increased playing time, especially if Max Strus (foot) operates under a minutes restriction in his regular-season debut with the Clippers.