Hachimura ended with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 127-101 loss to Minnesota.

Hachimura has struggled to adjust to a more prominent offensive role with the Clippers this season, as shown by the fact that he's scored more than 15 points just once in four appearances, despite averaging 12.3 field goals per game. His starting role and usage rate should keep him relevant in most formats, but this isn't the start of the season many envisioned for the veteran forward.