James and the Lakers agreed to a two-year, $104 million contract Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

James staying in Los Angeles was never in any real doubt, and he'll now have the opportunity to play alongside his son, Bronny James. James' contract includes a player option for the second season and a no-trade clause. Heading into his age-40 season, James showed in 2023-24 that he still has plenty left in the tank, averaging 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.1 three-pointers during the regular season.