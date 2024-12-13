The Magic recalled Houstan from the G League's Osceola Magic on Thursday, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

After losing its NBA Cup matchup with the Bucks on Tuesday, the Magic are off until Sunday's game against the Knicks, which prompted the organization to assign Houstan to the G League club earlier this week. He made his debut for Osceola on Thursday and scored 10 points to go with seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in a 128-105 win over the Mexico City Capitanes. Though he'll be back with the parent club for Sunday's game, Houstan may not be needed in the rotation if either of Gary Harris (hamstring) or Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) are cleared to play.